Sophos MEA partners get awards for quality service delivery

By Juliet Umeh

Global next-generation cybersecurity company, Sophos, has announced top-performing channel partners in the Middle East and Africa, MEA.

The annual awards recognize partners for their significant sales achievements and initiatives that grow own businesses and that of Sophos. It is also a commitment by the company to adding value to customers.

Sophos MEA Vice President, Harish Chib, said: “As cyber threats increase in volume and sophistication, it’s critical that frontline channel partners are armed with the industry’s best cybersecurity solutions, technical expertise, and deep knowledge of the changing threat landscape to best secure their customers.

“This year’s winners are unsung heroes who have clearly differentiated themselves as trusted security advisors, and we are thrilled to recognize their success.”

Sophos 2020 Africa partner award winners were recognised in the categories of Distributor of the Year-Mart Networks Limited, Emerging Distributor of the Year, Partner of the Year, Emerging Partner of the Year, Synchronized Security Partner of the Year, Cloud Partner of the Year among others.

