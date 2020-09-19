Solskjaer: Man Utd ‘must strengthen’ after ‘big step forward’

Kindly Share This Story:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United “have to strengthen” if they are to continue to progress after a “big step forward” last season.

United have so far signed Donny van de Beek this summer, but have come under criticism for their lack of transfer activity. And they aren’t happy about it.

Solskjaer, ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, claims the club are “working on” adding to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

He said: “We want to develop. We are always looking to give the group a boost. We are working on it.

“We understand to get further we have to strengthen. Let’s see if we bring anyone in. I am in dialogue with the club, we are always discussing.”

“Fans will always want the best possible team to watch, the best possible Manchester United team and that’s the passion we want and the history we have.”

Despite a frustrating window so far, Solskjaer is confident United can build on last season.

He added: “I think we can go into the new season with confidence with the way we finished last season, that showed what we’re capable of and we developed throughout the season and need to keep on and show potential.

“We need more consistency but with a year more experience we should be getting that consistency. It’s a group I don’t really want to say what they cannot do, they can go as far as they want themselves.

“Since Sir Alex left we’ve been averaging fifth, last season we got third which was a big step forward, everyone saw development, Bruno coming in, Harry being captain and showing leadership skills, Aaron did well.”

