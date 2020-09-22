Solid Foundation estates introduces easy steps to Home ownership

Kindly Share This Story:

They are partnering with financial institutions and developers of repute to actualize the dream of home ownership without stress or negative stories.

In view of the global pandemic and economic realities Solid foundation seek to point discerning real estate investors in the right direction.

The foundation however shared three products to aid easy home ownership.

INVESTMENT IN THE CANADIAN ECONOMY: Canada is one of the most stable economies in the world with policies that are investors friendly. The rate of migration in Canada is extremely high and the real estate market is booming. There is no better time to invest in that economy than now.

MORTGAGE FINANCE IN NIGERIA: Federal mortgage bank of Nigeria and the primary mortgage institutions are still in the business of lending to Nigerians. To the general populace, this is not for all but they are wrong! We seek to educate Nigerians in all tiers of the economy (formal and informal sectors) what their rights and privileges are in accessing mortgage for home ownership and convert their rent to mortgage loan repayment. Nigerians in Diaspora are not left out.

SALES AND MANAGEMENT OF ORGANIZED COMMUNITIES: There is a deficit in provision of good quality housing in Nigeria and private developers are seeking to bridge this gap. The government is also not left out. We seek to connect the dots between the developers and prospective home owners in achieving their goal of home ownership.

In the words of the Host, Adetoun Otepola (Mrs) The Home ownership made easy project would be holding a webinar on Saturday 26th September, where interested persons can learn how to invest in Nigeria even while residing anywhere in the world and enjoy easy access to mortgage facilities. Mortgage facilities aids this quest faster as qualified applicants would be able to conveniently purchase their dream house and spread payments over a convenient payment period.

The founding partner, Solid Foundation Estate Ltd, Mrs Adetoun holds a B.Sc in Estate Management from the University of Lagos and a certificate in Owner management program(OMP) from the prestigious business school.

READ ALSO:

She is a facility manager professional (FMP) USA. She also has a certification in sales & marketing from the international school of Greatness, Toronto Canada.

Due to her passion of excellence, Adetoun has attended several professional courses in real estate and construction industry to enhance her professional skills. She is a member of Nigerian institutes of Estate surveyor and valuer, real estate developers association and international facilities managers association. She is an astute administrator and possesses great marketing skills.

Guest speakers are seasoned authorities in the real estate and mortgage corridor, bringing immense value and wealth of experience to the empowering topic of this seminar, which is consistent with thier commitment to showing people wealth creation opportunities through mortgage finance.

Speakers includes: Olajumoke Fashanu, a member of the Institute of Directors, a Council member, The Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria, Council member of The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry and currently the Deputy Treasurer of The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Kayode Omotoso Executive secretary Mortgage bankers association of Nigeria.

Interested candidates are advised to pre register on the foundation’s website.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: