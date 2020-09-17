Soldier who died from torture buried by Army in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military sources have confirmed that a soldier, Lance Corporal Benjamin Collins, who was confirmed dead as a result of alleged torture by three senior officers at the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, in 2017 has been buried in Abuja.

Recall that as a result of the death of the Soldier, the Army headquarters Garrison arrested Majors Akeem Oseni and Ogbemudia Osawe, and 2nd Lieutenant Nuhu Dogary who were all sentenc d to 10 years’ imprisonment for torturing Collins to death.

In fact, one of the officers who attempted to escape from the Army headquarters Garrison detention cell was arrested at one of the nation’s borders.

Lance Corporal Collins was buried with full military honours at the Guards Brigade Cemetery located after Lungi Barracks, along Kubwa Expressway.

Mother of the late soldier, Mrs Kate Dioma; the uncle, Justice Daniel Isiagor of the Federal High Court; and lawyer, Dr Johnson Oyewole; and representatives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai attended the burial.

The national flag was presented to the deceased’s mother by Lt. Col. S. Shuaibu on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Barr. Oyewole, who stood for the soldier at the military ourt court-martial commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai and the Army Headquarters Garrison Garrison for approving the funeral.

A general court-martial had in February found the officers guilty of manslaughter

The GMC comprised of the President, Maj. Gen. G. Umelo who is now GOC 81 division, ; Brig. Gen. S. Aliyu; Brig. Gen, A. Edet; Brig. N. Mohammed; and Cols. K. Ndamadu, T. Agbor, and I. Tanko.

The convicts were said to have moved Collins from a guardroom at Mogadishu Barracks to a bush near the Ihejirika Quarters along the Abuja-Nyanya Expressway, where he was assaulted while in handcuffs and leg chains.

Collins, who hailed from Rivers State, died after the assault, which took place on February 23, 2017, and his corpse was deposited in Asokoro General Hospital morgue.

