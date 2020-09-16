Six killed, seven injured in Ondo auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Six persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a multiple auto crash along Akure/ Ilesha highway in Ondo state.

Eyewitness account said the accident happened at lsarun junction in lgbara- Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday evening.

The crash involved three vehicles including a Toyota Hiace bus marked EPE 545 YA, a truck with number plate BDG 252 XY, and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number FST 768 DU.

The source said the crash was caused by reckless driving by drivers of the vehicles involved.

Eighteen persons were in the three vehicles.

The image maker of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Tola Ogunbanwo said one of the causes of the accident was lack of concentration of the drivers of the vehicles involved.

Ogunbanwo said ‘The victims were taken to the General Hospital, Igbara Oke while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

