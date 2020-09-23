Sit-at-home: We are totally in support of it ― Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

The apex Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Wednesday said it was in total support of the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB to all Biafrans in the country and in the diaspora.

In a telephone chat with the Organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Uche Achi Okpaga, the group explained that there was nothing wrong for people to sit at home provided they violating the law of the land.

According to him, such practice was obtainable even outside the country.

“If IPOB said so, we are supporting it. They are our children. We are supporting it since it is not against the law and so far as it is not a violent act. it is obtainable anywhere in the world. So, we are totally in support of it.”

