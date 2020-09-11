Singer Sunkanmi preaches love in new song ‘ Yur Luv’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Not relenting on her desire to chunk out good song despite the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creative industry; multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge better known on stage as Sunkanmi have released her first 2020 song titled’ Yur Luv’.

Produced by Papsy and mixed and mastered by famous sound engineer, Indomix; the new song sees the singer professing her love and entanglement in a most soothing way that captures her desire to find the right lover without losing her African woman value.

‘ Yur Luv’ which is currently enjoying massive airplay across top radio stations at the moment is a new jam full of vibes and soulful sweet melodies.

Sunkanmi who is known for a quality Afropop style of music goes Afrosoul this time to further showcase her versatility in music production.

It is, however, important to state that Sunkanmi is a multi-award-winning Afropop artiste who has featured big acts in the Nigerian music industry like YBNL Olamide in ‘For Body’, CDQ in ‘ Marry Joana’.

Not relenting, the talented songstress followed up with more singles that include ‘ Follow you go’, Everywhere and You amongst others.

Sunkanmi is, however, a graduate of Geophysics from Olabisi Onabanjo University and draws her musical inspiration from happenings around her and music legends both at home and abroad.

