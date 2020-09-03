Singer, Philip Ndukwu unveils the Visuals to new single “Work”

Kindly Share This Story:

Hailing from Nigeria, Philip Ndukwu is a Canada-based recording artist who has carefully carved his niche stunning with infectious melodies and charismatic tunes.

“Black Sheep” happened to be the singer’s most recent release prior to this one and it simply exemplifies the artist’s sonical ability in delivering unique and catchy offerings.

Earlier this year, Philip released a tune titled “Work” and it centered around the singer’s opinionated perspective and ability to perceive the society’s whores.

It shows the singer’s sincere concerns for his nation and the current downturn and instability in its leadership. “Work” was a simple outcry pointing towards the leadership of the nation to do what they’re expected to do- what they were put in office to do.

Due to the success of the song, there was a huge demand for it to be visualised and so working with The Media 360 Company, the video was put together by ‘Bed Stories’ and it clearly depicts the hustle on the streets. Philip is approving himself to be a voice for the streets as he preaches change and societal revolution.

