SHOCKING: Ex-Minister arrests hotel staff, stripped them naked for allegedly stealing N5,000 (VIDEO)

A former Minister in Nigeria has been accused of arresting his hotel staff, stripping them naked for allegedly stealing N5,000 from his wallet.

Reliable sources, who witnessed the incident and do not want their names online, told Vanguard that, “He further collected their ATM cards and withdrew the sum of (279,000) from their personal accounts and forced them at Gunpoint to write statement under duress, locked them in a room at the hotel before inviting police officers from Ebrumede Police Station to detain them since Friday, 18th September, denying them bail until they were charged to the Effurun Magistrate Court today, Monday, on trumped-up charges.”

“This same man is alleged not to pay his workers salaries for several months, despite having the resources to do so, yet, does such evil to these young ladies and guy.”

“The families of the victim are calling on all Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police, Human Rights Organizations, Government of Delta State and the Presidency, to come to their aid as he has vowed to further humiliate and make both their lives and that of their families miserable.”

Vanguard News

