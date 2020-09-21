=Sexual Abuse: Cleric advises parents to pay attention to male children

Kindly Share This Story:

A Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Kale Francis, has advised parents to always pay attention to their male children as most of them are being sexually abused by friends and relatives.

Francis, the Parish Priest at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, Abuja, gave the advice during the Holy Mass on Sunday when more than 180 candidates received their first holy communion.

According to him, more attention is being focused on only female children without knowing that most male children suffer the same abuse.

“Most of our male children are being sexually assaulted by their neighbours, friends, and relatives which most times go unnoticed,” he said.

He, however, urged mothers to be close to their children to understand their sexual life.

According to him, it is during a discussion with their children that they review most of the secrets.

Francis noted that the adults that assault these children always threaten them not to tell anybody about it.

He, therefore, admonished parents to live a holy life to bring up their children in the ways of the Lord.

He advised the candidates to always emulate people that live a holy life and also study the work of God.

First Holy Communion is considered one of the holiest and most important occasions in the life of a catholic faithful.

It means that person has received the Sacrament of the Eucharist the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

