Sepsis accounts for over 11m preventable deaths, says Global Alliance

By Bashir Bello

KANO— The Global Sepsis Alliance has said Sepsis accounts for over 11 million preventable deaths annually, affects close to 50 million people globally, and that more than 40% of those are children under the age of five.

It also noted that the burden cuts across the low-income, middle-income and also high-income countries.

These were in a statement by the Board member, and Coordinator, Sepsis Research Group, SIDOK, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Kano, Hajiya Halima Kabara, who called on the governments, health authorities, professionals, and all stakeholders to treat Sepsis as a global health emergency.

According to the alliance, “Sepsis is a devastating condition resulting from the dysregulated immune system response to infections, which leads to organ failure and death.

“Each year sepsis affects close to 50 million people globally of which more than 40% are children under age five. While the burden is concentrated in low- and middle-income countries, sepsis remains also a leading cause of death in high-income countries.

“Overall, sepsis causes or contributes to over 11 million death each year. However, the majority of deaths due to sepsis are preventable.

“Sepsis can be seen as a mirror of the quality of healthcare, as the rate of Sepsis is a very good indicator of health systems. Despite its remarkable incidence, Sepsis is practically unknown to the public.

“It is an emergency condition. Prompt recognition of the condition followed by administration of intravenous fluid and antibiotics are key to survival.

“On the occasion of World Sepsis Day on September 13, the Global Sepsis Alliance reminds governments, health authorities, professionals, and all stakeholders that sepsis must be treated as a global health emergency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that infectious diseases – whether communicable or not – continue to represent a global threat, and that sepsis prevention and treatment are part of the solution.

“The 2020 World Sepsis Day occurs at a time when mankind faces one of the greatest pandemics of recent times. Severe infections with COVID-19 are in fact viral sepsis – which is often not recognised,” says GSA President, Prof. Konrad Reinhart.

“Severely ill COVID-19 patients and those affected by sepsis from other pathogens — such as bacteria, other viruses, fungi, or parasites — are indistinguishable on clinical grounds.

“In the first six months of the pandemic, there were 17.3 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 673,833 reported deaths,” according to the Coronavirus Resource Centre of the John Hopkins University.

“Yet, in the same six months in 2017, there were close to 25 million ‘non-COVID’ sepsis cases resulting in an estimated 5.5 million deaths, as reported in a major recent study published in The Lancet2.

“Besides causing death, COVID-19 also contributes to the enormous burden of sepsis through the long-term effects of COVID-19 induced sepsis.”

“There is no approved medicine to cure sepsis though,” added Professor Niranjan “Tex” Kissoon, Vice President of the Global Sepsis Alliance.

“Early administration of appropriate antimicrobials helps treatment in case of bacterial infections, but above all prevention and early recognition are key.

“This is why awareness, training of medical professionals, and funds for research on sepsis are essential to save lives.”

