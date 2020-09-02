Senators deny being paid COVID-19 palliative by NDDC, demand evidence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Members of the National assembly have denied receiving COVID-19 palliative from Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The executive director of Project Dr Cairo Ojougboh had reportedly claimed in a statement that each Senator received N20M, while a member of the house of Representatives was paid N15M.

But Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Bashiru in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, titled “NDDC Boss Says Senators Got N20M, Reps N15M Each For COVID-19: A Disclaimer “denied the claim and challenged Dr Ojougboh to provide evidence to support his claim.

The senators, however, demanded an immediate retraction and a public apology from Dr Ojougboh in event that he could not provide evidence to support his claim and list the Senators that were paid.

The statement reads, “The Senate views with grave concern a statement credited to Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC who alleged that National Assembly members received varying sums of money as COVID – 19 palliative. The Senate hereby disclaims the allegation in its entirety.

“The Senate categorically denies that any Senator collected the sum of N20 million or any sum whatsoever from NDDC as Covid relief fund or for any purpose whatsoever.

” The Senate challenges Dr Ojougboh to publicly provide evidence of his claim and list the names of the Senators he allegedly gave the alleged sum.

“Failure to provide evidence of his claim, the Senate hereby demands an immediate retraction and public apology from Dr Cairo Ojougboh.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

