Senator Musa condemns Kagara attack, reiterates call on FG to Strengthen security in Niger State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condemned in very strong terms, the attack on Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state by armed bandits.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Thursday, Senator Musa reiterated his call on the federal government to strengthen security in Niger State, particularly in areas where bandits have been terrorising in recent times.

Senator Musa described the attack on the First Bank in the area and on innocent members of his constituency as rather unfortunate, however commiserated with victims of the attack, stressing that enemies of peace in the area would soon be brought to book.

While commending the security operatives in the state including members of the vigilante group, urged them not to relent in their selfless sacrifice towards restoring peace in the state, the Senator said, “I would like to express my deep condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack. The heroism of the Police officers is indeed something commendable.

“My deepest respect and admiration to the Emir and the strong Kagara community for their resilient response to the recent senseless banditry attack.”

Vanguard

