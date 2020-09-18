Senator Misau dumps PDP, says governance in Bauchi getting worse

Kindly Share This Story:

…Let him go, he defected to avoid prosecution – PDP

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Mohammed Hamma Misau who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District at the Upper Chambers in the 8th National Assembly has announced his defection back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting the party’s Caretaker National Chairman who is also the Yobe state governor, MaiMala Buni.

Misau who is joining former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in APC said on Friday that he is leaving People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of poor governance in Bauchi state.

According to him, “We’ve been having a series of meetings and by the grace of God, I have moved to the APC to join my brother, Yakubu Dogara.

“You know, for the past two months, we have been talking about leaving PDP because, as you know, all politics is local and this is what my people want.

“We can’t fold our hands and watch as governance in the state is going from bad to worse. If we stay in PDP in Bauchi state, people will think that we’re part of the government. We have to move so that we will salvage what’s left.

“Actually, we have been consulting for over two months regarding this issue. In 2023, we are going to put somebody that will listen to us. In Bauchi central alone, I am moving with more than 50,000 people to the APC.

“Regarding 2023, I want to do the will of my people first, when the time comes, they will decide what they want me to do.

Reacting, the Bauchi State Chairman of PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam who described the former senator’s defection as ‘good radiance to bad rubbish’ claimed that he defected to APC to avoid prosecution.

“He came alone into the PDP in 2019 when he was denied ticket to contest, he could not win even in his polling unit, if he is going, bye-bye to him.

“You know, he has a lot of issues hanging on his neck to settle with the federal government as one of the contractors, so, he has to look for a safe haven in order to have rest.

“As he and others like him are going, many others are coming in to replace them. We are not afraid of anything to come 2023, it is like a river, when we get to the bank, we will create a bridge with which to cross it,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: