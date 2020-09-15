Breaking News
Sen Omo-Agege hails appointment of Prof. Florence Obi as UNICAL VC

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has said that the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice Chancellor-elect of the University of Calabar eloquently attests to what he termed the  excellence of the womenfolk in higher institutions.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Omo-Agege who chairs the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, described Obi as “an astute educational icon” even as he applauded the institution for its non-gender biased meritocracy.

She takes over from Professor Zana Akpagu, whose tenure ends on November 30, 2020.

Recall that Last week, Professor Obi of the Faculty of Education broke a 45  year-old jinx by emerging the first female Vice-Chancellor-elect of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, beating 12 other candidates.

The Deputy President of the Senate who urged her to build on the achievements of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akpagu,  prayed for the success of her tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Omo- Agege said, “In spite of considerable challenges, Nigerian women have continued to demonstrate capacity and competence in various roles and it is no mere conjecture that if given the chance, capable women from the South-South zone and other parts of Nigeria can offer good leadership.

“While congratulating the VC-elect and wishing her a successful tenure in office, I particularly commend the institution for its non gender-biased meritocracy.”

 

Vanguard

