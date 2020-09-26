Selection process for new Emir of Zazzau progresses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The selection process for the new Emir of Zazzau is proceeding with the careful attention befitting such a momentous decision, according to Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government.

According to a statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Providing an update on the selection process, the SSG disclosed that the procedure is for the kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate to address their recommendations to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, who will in turn process the document and forward to the SSG.

Upon receipt of the correspondence from the commissioner, the SSG will avail the security agencies of the names on the shortlist for the necessary checks. It is the duty of the SSG to forward the recommendations and the associated security report to the Governor for his consideration.

The SSG stated that he can confirm that the report of the kingmakers has now been submitted to the Commissioner of Local Government, a step that will trigger the next sequence of events in the chain of reporting and security vetting.

On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, the SSG appealed for calm and understanding as the responsible institutions manage a selection process that last used 45 years ago.

