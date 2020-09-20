Security: PMB And His Loudest Trumpet

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Onmeje

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has scored many goals in different sectors of the Nigerian economy since 2015 when he assumed leadership of the country. Even though this fact has not been highlighted strategically by the media handlers of the President, in some quarters, it was stated that the body language of the president is not keen on grandstanding and media hype.

While this is understandable, it doesn’t change the fact that a lot hasn’t been done and hence the reason for this piece. I decided to concentrate this piece on the critical security sector because security is the foundation for peace and sustainable development in any given society.

Peace and security is an essential factor in human life. A peaceful and secure environment is critical to every society since it affects all aspects of economic and social development in a country, and is a necessary sin-qua non to the realization of human rights. These have direct effects on the creation of sound, competitive and equitable economic development, which ultimately has a positive impact on the whole society.

We should also remember that the world we live in has become increasingly more complex, with new security challenges developing not just daily but every other minute—counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, multilateral peace-keeping reconstruction operations, to mention but a few. No country can develop or grow economically without peaceful coexistence among its population, and within its borders.

However, building peace and adequate security involves a wide range of efforts by diverse actors in government at the community, state and national levels to address the root causes of violence and ensure that people have freedom from fear of humiliation, war and conflicts.

As I have already acknowledged, peace and security, sustainable economic growth and development and the rule of law are essential to the progress and prosperity of all. Every government must be committed to an effective multilateral system based on inclusiveness, equity, justice and regional cooperation as the best foundation for achieving consensus and progress on significant security challenges.

This is where I have scored the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high. This is against the propaganda propelled by some certain interests that are hell-bent on seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria.

With challenges of insecurity ranging from banditry to terrorism, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, piracy, and militancy, Nigeria has not had it easy. The Buhari administration has invested heavily in arms and weapons through government to government military deals with the United States, Russian, Chinese and Pakistani governments to boost the fight against Boko Haram.

The Nigerian Military has also witnessed a total overhaul that positioned it for the numerous exploits in the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities across the country. It is on record that under President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Military has transformed into a professional fighting force. And one that is responsive to the various security threats in the country.

A good example of the exploits of the Nigerian Military under the Muhammadu Buhari administration is in its various interventions in internal security operations across the country. Operation Sahel Sanity amongst other interventions gives a clear picture of how the Nigerian Military has indeed risen to the occasion in critical times in addressing security challenges in the country.

The exploits of the Nigerian Military in the war against Boko Haram is also another worthy example. It is on record that in the six states in North-East Nigeria, the Nigerian Military has been able to successfully address the Boko Haram threat in five states that in the past two years there hasn’t been any record of Boko Haram attack in these states.

It is also on record that since the coming of Muhammadu Buhari as president, the Boko Haram insurgents have not been able to carry out attacks in the Federal Capital Territory unlike in times past where the nation’s capital was under constant Boko Haram attacks on critical government infrastructures and public places such as places of worship, markets and motor parks.

Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, government efforts at encouraging Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their communities were given top priority.

To this end, Operation Last Hold, which was designed to degrade the Boko Haram terrorist further, facilitate the relocation of IDPs to their communities and to promote civil-military relations was also established. And it is a statement of the fact that Operation Last Hold indeed recorded tremendous success.

The Nigerian Military has also supported the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria as evident in the conduct of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria where it set up a situation room to monitor the security situation across the country and responded adequately in averting what would have been an escalation of violence across the country as in times past.

In all of these, one thing stands out and which is the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has displayed an unalloyed commitment towards setting Nigeria on the path of greatness. I dare say that if President Muhammadu Buhari was the kind of leader that loves to blow his trumpet; the sound would have been thunderous.

But again as a sincere and honest leader that he is, and one who doesn’t believe in blowing his trumpet is an indication of a leader whose major preoccupation is delivering the dividends of democracy and fulfilling his social contract with the people.

I must state that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the security sector are such that should be a reference point in leadership. This is indeed where the trumpet is loudest as it has served as the foundation for the numerous achievements in other critical sectors of the economy. It is hoped that those that have been fueling acts of brigandage across the country would have a rethink and retrace their steps.

Onmeje wrote this piece from the United Kingdom.

