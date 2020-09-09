S’East govs, Ndigbo must tackle insecurity — Anglican Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Zone 13 AIG urges people to tighten security

By Vincent Ujumadu & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, yesterday, called on the South East governors to beef up security in the states, as the number of people from other parts of the county coming into Southeast was becoming worrisome.

This came as fear gripped many communities in Anambra State following alleged influx of hundreds of youths suspected to be from some states in the northern part of the country.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector -General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed called for security beef up in all parts of the state.

In Anambra State, residents of Amawbia in Awka South local government area, which has a large settlement of people from the north, were surprised on Monday to see a large number of buses dropping youths in their 20s in that location. Shortly after, two trailers loaded with motorcycles also discharged their contents there.

Later, the youths mounted the motorcycles and headed in different directions outside the state capital.

People residing in such towns as Agulu, Adazi-Nnukwu, Neni, Ichida, among others stood in awe as convoys of the motorcycles headed in different directions and were led by someone who appeared to know the terrain.

It was gathered that some of them stopped in the outskirts of the villages while others headed further into the hinterland.

In a statement shortly after the influx was reported, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed called for security beef up in the state to ward off strangers whose identities could not be ascertained.

In the statement, the Zone 13 Public Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode said the AIG had asked the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, to provide tight security in all parts of the state.

According to Nwode, the AIG’s call was sequel to a viral video purporting upsurge of Fulani migrants into Agulu and Adazi areas of the state.

She said: “The content of the video stated that the migration was intended to wreak mayhem on some communities in the state. The people are urged to be vigilant and resist any attempt at heisting their localities.

“The video had alleged that there was an assemblage of these suspicious characters at the Hausa Quarters in Awka from where their journey took off.

“Germane as it could seem to be, the Assistant Inspector General of Police; Danmallam Mohammed warns that while raising alarms on security, caution should be adopted so as not to incite the public against law and order and cause disaffection, tension and false security impression on the people and the land.

“The AIG has therefore, directed the Anambra State Commissioner of Police; Abang John, to provide tight security and also to wade into the source of the viral video and examine the contents so shared and get back to the zone for clarification.”

Nwode, however, enjoined the people of the state to remain calm and go about their duties without fear of harassment.

S-East govs, Ndigbo must do something strategically about their security —Anglican Bishop

Speaking through its Bishop, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, during the pre-Synod 2020 Press Conference held at the Bishops Court Nnewi, the Diocese also said there is an urgent need for Ndigbo to conduct a security summit to strategically address security challenges.

“The need for Ndigbo to be security-conscious has become very imperative because of the new influx of some foreign elements into the South East.

“The people of Southeast zone need to monitor their environment and report any observed strange and suspicious movements to security operatives.

“We should not wait until villages are attacked and sacked before we do something. We should be proactive than being reactive, prevention will always be better in any bad situation.”

The Diocese also called on the South East governors to strengthen their states vigilante groups just as it called for the convocation of a security summit for a comprehensive approach towards addressing the security situation in the zone.

“We have put in place a solid security arrangements for the Diocesan Synod, whose theme is: “You shall be my witnesses”

Bishop Obi disclosed that the forthcoming Synod of the Diocese will look at critical issues that have been causing panic between the people of Southeast and other parts of the country.

“The Diocese is working assiduously to bridge the dichotomy between the people of the Southeast and other parts of the country especially the northerners.

“There is the tendency of trying to separate and segregate our people from other citizens of the country particularly the northerners.It should not continue. Our evangelism in the Diocese will henceforth target those among us who are not Christians.

“We are going to spread Christian religion to everybody in our environment, including the people you call Aboki. They should not be discriminated against. We will engage them meaningfully.”

On the measures put in place to conduct COVID-19- free Synod, he said that the the diocese has acquired through the help of Anambra oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze, a special chemical to be fumigated daily at St Mary’s Cathedral Nnewi, the venue of the synod and its environment.

