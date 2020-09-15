SCI decries Under-5 pneumonia deaths in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Donates N7.5m IPC commodities to LASG against COVID-19

By Sola Ogundipe

Save the Children International, SCI, a global humanitarian aid for vulnerable children, has decried the high mortality rate from pneumonia, a vaccine-preventable disease, among Under-5s in Nigeria.

According to UNICEF, the national under-5 mortality rate from pneumonia in Nigeria, estimated at 100/1,000 live births with over 162,000 deaths annually, is one of the highest in the world.

The Chief of Party, Inspiring Project, Save The Children, Dr Isah Adamu, who raised posers over the development, worried that pneumonia deserved to get more attention from the Nigerian government than it is currently receiving.

Adamu, who spoke in Lagos during the handing over of a variety of non-medical Infection Prevention & Control, IPC, items and commodities to the State government, said SCI was concerned about the increasing numbers of pneumonia-related mortality among Under-5s, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamu called for more commitment from stakeholders to prioritise attention for pneumonia and other childhood diseases specifically in the area of increased and sustained allocation of funds to its treatment, prevention and eradication.

He said pneumonia is the biggest killer of under-5 children but assured that SCI remained committed to helping to mitigate the impact of the disease and other childhood diseases in selected Local Government Areas, LGAs, in Lagos and Jigawa States where the burden of the disease is highest.

The commodities, estimated at N7.5 million, are to be utilised at primary and secondary healthcare facilities in Ikorodu LGA, were donated by SCI with funding support from GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, as part of efforts to support governments in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Adamu said with the intervention, SCI is strengthening the health system in 27 primary health care centres and two General Hospitals in Ikorodu, and that through the Inspiring Project, the capacities of six trainers have been built in Pulse Oximetry and Oxygen Therapy, while those trained have stepped down to 28 others.

The donated items include liquid soaps, hand sanitisers, face masks, and hand-washing stations amongst others. It was gathered that efforts are on to ensure that the pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators were delivered to the health facilities as soon as possible.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State government, the Director, Family Health & Nutrition, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Folasade Oludara, said the support from SCI was timely and that the items would be appropriately utilised.

She highlighted the importance of training of medical and health personnel not just in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but against the menace of childhood killer disorders such as pneumonia.

Vanguard

