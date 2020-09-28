Sanwoolu: “Ore Industrial hub is a Masterpiece; Flyover Bridge, an Epitome of London, I am enthralled”

Kindly Share This Story:

..Joins APC Campaign Train to Okitipupa; as Akeredolu promises to return power supply to Ondo South communities through Omotosho Plant

“We are backing you for honouring Agagu” – Ikale traditional ruler

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, has described the Ore Industrial Park, built by the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu led-adminitration, as a masterpiece located in an unusual location, saying “I am enthralled”

The Governor, who is the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship National Campaign Council, spoke when he joined his Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on a campaign tour of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State in preparation for the October 10th Governorship Poll in the State.

Akeredolu, the incumbent, is the candidate of the ruling party.

Asides the endorsement of Sanwoolu, Akeredolu also got a unanimous endorsement of the entire traditional institution in Ikale land.

As expected, Akeredolu addressed the issue that every Ikale Man wants to hear: “Electricity Power will be restored to all communities in Ondo South Senatorial District through Omotosho Power Plant”, the Governor declared amidst jubilation from the mammoth crowd that recieved him to the council area.

Sanwoolu, who was taken round the Industrial Park, that currently houses Seven Manufacturing Companies, all multinationals, said history will be kind to Akeredolu for turning obscurity to greatness.

The Lagos Governor also described the Ore flyover bridge built by the Akeredolu government as an epitome of London.

Sanwo-Olu said his deliberate visit to Ikale kingdom is connected with the earlier support he got from Ikale people during his bid for the governorship seat, stating that the Ikale Union of Lagos State gave him one of the best supports prior to his election in 2019.

“Ore Industrial is a masterpiece, sincerely I am enthralled. I am opportune to see the flyover in Ore too. It is an Epitome of London. Mr. Governor, may history be kind to you for turning an obscurity to greatness.

“My coming here today was historical. It is to appreciate what the Ikale Union of Lagos State did for me when I contested to be Governor in 2019 in Lagos State. They supported me, gave me cars and other needed items for campaign. They gave me one of the best supports.

“Now, I plead with you all, you must ensure that the election is for Akeredolu. I am honored to be here today, I feel very joyous to pay homage to the group that supported me. Akeredolu, from all indications, deserves a second term; his good work will earn him another term,” he said.

Endorsing Akeredolu when the APC campaign train paid homage to them, the Ikale traditional rulers said Akeredolu deserves their support, if not for anything, but for renaming the state owned University at Okitipupa after their son, Olusegun Agagu.

Agagu governed Ondo State from 2003 to 2009 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He reportedly died of cardiac arrest in 2013.

The university, established by the late Agagu as the “Ondo state University of Technology Okitipupa (OSUTECH)”, was renamed “Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa” by Akeredolu.

In his remarks, on behalf of other monarchs, the Abodi of Ikale Land, Oba G.B Faduyile, lauded Governor Akeredolu’s giant strides, adding that his good deeds will earn him another term in office.

The monarch noted that Ikale monarchs are merely towing the path of the earlier endorsement of Akeredolu by the traditional rulers of Ondo State.

It will be recalled that the traditional rulers in Ondo State had on June 25, 2020, endorsed the Governor.

Corroborating Abodi, the Rebuja of Osooro Land, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, said: “I am most delighted to be here today because Governor Akeredolu renamed OSUTECH after our illustrious son of blessed memory, Dr. Olusegun Agagu.”

“Barring this, it is an unassailable fact that Akeredolu has done well, he performed to our expectations. Asides Renaming OSUTECH after Agagu, Akeredolu rejuvenated the institution, making it a centre of attraction”

While appreciating the Governor, Oba Gbadebo stated that the construction of bypass road from Okitipupa to Igbokoda is another reason to suport Akeredolu for another term.

Responding, Akeredolu thanked the traditional rulers for throwing their robust weight behind his government and reelection bid.

The Governor, who called for peace ahead of the election slated for October 10, harped on the need for the people to imbibe peace.

The residents, who were filled with happiness, chanted songs and praises, when the Governor assured them that the total blackout in the district will be behind them soon.

Akeredolu assured that assiduous efforts are on, as there is a synergy with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to restore electricity to the entire South Senatorial District through the Omotosho Power Plant in the axis.

“Let’s go to the industrial hub, you will see our feats, we have five functional industries in our environs now. We have Okitipupa Oil Palm Industry, we rejuvenated the place, we will ensure that there will be light in your area.

“We will end the total blackout in the south. The agreement to connect this community with omotosho power plant will soon be signed with the NDDC.

“Before, we have installed solar powers in our primary schools; Okitipupa benefitted well from this. Okitipupa benefited the most from the schools and hospitals we renovated”, Akeredolu said.

Other dignitaries in the campaign train included Akeredolu’s running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Campaign Director-General, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, ex-national Vice Chairman of the APC, Pastor kole Oluwajana and the National Women Leader of APC, Mrs Stellar Okotete.

Others in the campaign train were billionaire business Man, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, former Governorship Aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale, and the Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Princess Oladuni Odu, amongst others.

