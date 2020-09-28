Sanwo-Olu, others for AfriSAFE award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu alongside some top African leaders have been nominated for the Africa Safety Award For Excellence (AfriSAFE), 2020 ICON of the year.

The nomination was done by Health, Environment and Safety Professionals/Practitioners which received over 1,200 entries from safety professionals/practitioners across four African regions.

The Chairman, AfriSAFE Board of Governors, Rear Admiral Sunny Abiodun Olukoya (rtd), who disclosed this in Lagos, said they were nominated for being proactive in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic. He said, “The ICON of the Year Award Category is dedicated to recognizing Nigeria leaders with the best response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Shortlisted nominees will be recognized for their exemplary leadership and coordination that helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa”, he said.

Other nominees for other categories of the award include Huub Stokman, C.E.O, OVH Energy; Deepanjan Roy, C.E.O, Chi Limited; Festus Olaoye, C.E.O Beam Energy; Paul Harriman, C.E.O, Egbin Power; Jude Abalaka, CEO, Tranos; David John Townsend, C.E.O, Palmers Green International Ltd ; Ufuoma Imonioro, CEO AVM Offshore; and Mrs. Olatokunbo A. Fagbemi, C.E.O, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC among others.

He said the AfriSAFE 2020 will also honour some young innovators with cash prizes and professional health, environment and safety courses to impact their knowledge.

Among them are Isaac Success (Dream from the Slum initiatives); Akingbola Adewunmi, (Health Drive Nigeria) and Tolani Odukoya, (The Mindset Africa); among others.

