Sanwo-Olu flags off 377 road projects across 57 councils

by Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has flagged off the execution of 377 state-wide projects across all wards of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDA in the state. The unprecedented intervention, according to Sanwo-Olu was in tandem with the promises made during the electioneering period.

Sanwo-Olu also stressed the need for government at all levels to show dear commitment to people’s oriented initiatives, saying grassroots is “the bedrock of development.”

The projects aimed at bringing about the construction of over 250 roads and installation of 23 power projects across the state. Members of the state cabinet, All Progressives Congress Local Council chairmen, councillors and scores of party stalwarts, led by the State’s chairman of APC, Tunde Balogun, graced the flag-off ceremony held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was initiated in response to the series of requests by the various communities across the state to address specific challenges. He said the execution of the projects would change the narrative about what grassroots development and Government’s responsibilities are all about.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “The state-wide 377 ward projects being launched today are state intervention projects in grassroots development.

The projects are conceived in response to requests by the various communities across the State to address specific challenges. These projects are not universal; they are diverse, reflecting the needs of each ward across the state.

“The implementation of the projects will commence immediately after this official flag-off, as contractors have been fully mobilized to move to site.

“I urge residents who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects to take ownership by monitoring the implementation process and ensure that the job conforms to quality and standard specified in the project design.”

Sanwo-Olu said the process of identifying the needs and the design of the projects was in line with the concept of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and participatory governance in which the people were considered as key stakeholders.

The governor described grassroots as “the bedrock of development”, stressing that the projects were strategic in promoting the wellbeing of the people across communities. He said his Government would continue to give residents a voice on issues that affect them.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This administration’s development agenda is driven by the spirit to build a Greater Lagos that is livable, and conducive for the growth and development of enterprise. The dream of a greater Lagos is not exclusive; it is predicated on the principle of inclusiveness by which development is not considered as satisfactory until it has addressed the yearnings of the greatest number of the people who contributes to the commonwealth.”

He, therefore, charged all elected and appointed officials in public offices to be responsible in dealing with people, noting that governance would be meaningless without the input of the people on whose mandate public officers derived their powers.

Chairman of the Projects’ Implementation Committee and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said all contractors would be mobilised to sites next Monday, noting that the intervention was in demonstration of the present administration policy of the inclusive government. He said the projects’ selection followed a meeting between the Governor and all 377 councillors across the State, during which Sanwo-Olu asked them to nominate specific projects that could be executed in their wards.

Giving the breakdown of the projects, Hamzat said the State Government would be constructing 257 community roads and drainages across the state. He added that 86 public buildings would be rehabilitated, while two jetties, nine water projects and 23 power projects will be installed across the wards.

All the projects, he said, are distributed across the three senatorial districts in the State, disclosing that wards across the Lagos Central will be having 94 projects, while wards in the Lagos East will have 99 and wards in Lagos West, 184 projects.

Hamzat said: “The projects will be implemented by contractors in collaboration with Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Directorate of Technical Service, Lagos State Electricity Board and Public Works Corporation. Supervision and monitoring of the projects will be done in collaboration with the ward councillors and party executives.”

The APC chairman, Balogun described the projects as grassroots-focused, confirming that the Sanwo-Olu administration was the first to embark on such massive projects across wards in a single move.

By directly engaging the councillors in the execution of the projects, the party chairman said the governor had established a strong connection with the grassroots.

“The state government has been investing in the provision of infrastructure to make the state’s economy stronger and give people a new lease of life.”

