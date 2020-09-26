Sanitation: 22 offenders arrested, prosecuted in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State Environmental Sanitation Task Force Saturday arrested 22 sanitation violators for various offences.

This is even as the state government is to adopt stringent measures to ensure strict enforcement of the state Environmental Sanitation Laws due to rising cases of flooding in the state.

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Musa Ibrahim, disclosed while briefing journalists after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation in Lafia.

Ibrahim said most environmental disasters in the state were attributed to human factors especially building on waterways, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other activities that pose a great danger to the environment.

While calling on residents of the state to take sanitation as a priority, the Commissioner explained that the state government would continue to strengthen all the environmental mobile courts set up to prosecute offenders for optimal results.

The commissioner, who commended the media for playing an active role in the area of sensitisation and coverage of activities of the ministry said journalists’ active role has led to a steady decline in the number of offenders of environmental sanitation laws.

Earlier, the Chief prosecutor who spoke to journalists shortly after the exercise, Abubakar Muhammed, said operators of the motorcycle had been in the habit of flouting environmental sanitation laws in the state as they continued to pick passengers during the exercise.

He explained that the state government would continue to strengthen the Environmental Sanitation Mobile Courts in the state and relevant agencies to ensure that residents comply fully with the exercise for cleanliness.

Muhammed warned motorists, business organisations, commercial vehicles operators and those passing through the state against violating sanitation laws adding that, henceforth, violators would be sent to prison without options of fine to serve as a deterrent to others.

He urges owners of businesses, residential premises, hotels and others to always ensure that their environment are kept clean to avoid the wrath of the law.

