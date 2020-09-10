Samzuga Foundation partners with Imo youths for financial revolution

Kindly Share This Story:

Samzuga Foundation Multi – Purpose Co-operative Society has partnered with youths in Imo State to establish financial revolution for willing indigenes.

The epoch making event slated to hold by 11am on Saturday, September 11, 2020 is bent on bettering the lives of Imo State youths as it promises to open their eyes to discover how making money is made easy through Free interest Loan /Grant, Shop for once and earn for life MLM, Zugacoin Crypto currency, Digital Assets and Many other ways.

Archbishop Dr Samzuga AKA JEHOVAS FIELD MARSHALL, is the Visioner as well as the main speaker of the event tagged AFRICAN FINANCIAL REVOLUTION CONFERENCE with the THEME, MAKING MONEY MADE EASY.

With the endorsement and support of Imo helping hands co-operative union Ltd, National Youth Council Imo Chapter Imo Co-operative Movement, Christian Association of Nigeria ( Youth wing ), the money making eye opener event would be held at Ultra Modern RockView Mega Hall ( Swimming pool Side).

This is coming after Samzuga Foundation Multi purpose cooperative society limited announced its readiness to kick off loans disbursement procedure for those in Adamawa State.

The Multi Purpose Cooperative Society is among the numerous projects the cleric has launched since he returned from Dubai, his country of Residence since February 2020.

This is also in line with his vision 02-02-2020 which was officially launched on 20/02/2020.

