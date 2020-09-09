Samzuga Foundation Multi-purpose cooperative society kicks off loans disbursement procedure

Kindly Share This Story:

Samzuga Foundation Multi-purpose cooperative society limited has announced its readiness to kick off loans disbursement procedure for those in Adamawa State.

Dr. Archbishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy ministry, popularly known as Jehovah Field Marshall had few months ago officially launched the multi-purpose cooperative society.

Keeping to his promise of continuing to lead Nigeria to the right path by living an exemplary life rather than leading protests, the revered Man of God announced plans to better the lives of Nigerians in Adamawa State with disbursement of loans.

“All the people that registered for loan under Samzuga Foundation Multi-purpose cooperative society limited in Adamawa State are invited to Ribadu square Jimeta-Yola on 20th September 2020 by 12 noon, with all their registration documents to commence disbursement procedure,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Sam Zuga Foundation Multi Purpose Cooperative Society is among the numerous projects the cleric has launched since he returned from Dubai, his country of Residence since February 2020.

This is also in line with his vision 02-02-2020 which was officially launched on 20/02/2020.

