SAHCO introduces Ankara uniform for operational staff, builds sanitizing station 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Skyway Aviation Handling Company, SAHCO PLC, weekend introduced a branded ankara uniform for its frontline operations staff. This is just as the company has produced a Contactless sanitizing station in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to all visitors to SAHCO’s facilities

Speaking at the unveiling of the new uniform at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos the Managing Director, SAHCO, Mr Basil Agboarumi said the introduction of the ankara patterned uniform is to showcase the Nigerian culture to the world through the company’s day to day operations.

“As an indigenous company with a global soul that was an arm of the Nigerian Airways before it was acquired by SIFAX Group and now listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange with an all Nigerian top Executives, SAHCO has always been proud to showcase Nigerian culture to the world through quality services to clients. More so, the introduction of the Ankara uniforms coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the existence of Nigeria as a country.”

“The new uniform’s theme is a fusion of abstract shapes of orange and dark grey which is SAHCO’s brand colours all incorporated in a Nigerian themed Ankara design. These uniforms will help create more awareness about SAHCO’s brand while also promoting the Nigerian culture since the first point of contact to SAHCO as a company is usually through the front-line staff,” Agboarumi said.

In her remark at the ceremony, SAHCO Executive Director, Cargo Services and Operations, Mrs Boma Ukwunna said SAHCO is the first Ground Handling company to adopt Ankara design uniform. “The focus of the uniform is not to change the ones used by operations staff, but to have an additional uniform that aims at projecting the “Buy Nigeria to Grow the Naira” slogan and to promote the Nigerian cultural heritage and pride”.

READ ALSO:

“For clarity’s sake, SAHCO is not changing the official uniform, but the company is giving operational staff a different option for their convenience and comfort, using our indigenous Ankara fabrics”, she added.

In a related development, SAHCO has produced a contactless sanitizing station in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to all visitors to SAHCO’s facilities. The sanitizing station which was constructed from locally sourced materials is fitted with a speech sensor system that senses human presence after which it automatically plays Covid-19 educational information to the hearings of users.

The sanitizing machine is contactless and fitted with different compartments- running water, liquid soap, alcohol base hand sanitizer, wipes, hand dryer and waste-bin. All these are controlled with pedals so as to prevent contacts by multiple users.

According to Mrs Adetola Vanessa Uansohia ,Manager, Corporate Communications, SAHCO “the station is solar powered in a bid to promote green energy. It is worthy to note that this is not the first equipment that has been produced by the Engineering and Maintenance team of SAHCO, not too long ago, the team produced a fuel bowser that is used to fuel Ground Support Equipment on the ramp and they have also produced baggage carts, all from locally sourced materials”.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: