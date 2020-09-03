Safety is key, professionals tell Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Hybrid Group marks 10th anniversary

By Bose Adelaja

Safety practitioners in Nigeria, Thursday, came together to stand against rising accidents all over the country, saying this would be minimised if only Nigerians put safety first, at the back of their mind.

They spoke at an event which held virtually and physically, to mark the 10th anniversary of one of the foremost health and safety organisations, Hybrid Group, at Opebi area of Lagos.

The anniversary with the theme, “exploring the future” hosted safety practitioners like Mrs Ronke Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Engineer Jamiu Badmus, the Executive Director, Safety Advocate and Dr Okuranti Samuel, Senior Lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU) among others.

During a Panelists discuss session titled, “Occupational Health and Safety (OHS): A Necessity for Economic Empowerment and Development,” Mrs Odeneye urged Nigerians to value their lives than the acquisition of property as safety is germane. She said, “this is the time to be humane and invest in people rather than concentrate on properties,” she said.

In his submission, Badmus frowned at the rate of avoidable accidents like fire outbreaks, road accidents, building collapse and industrial accidents among others.

According to him, the money spent on compensation of affected victims would have been added to use for the development of the nation. “The health of the nation is the wealth of the nation. In order words, organisations should be safety conscious because the safety of the staff will add value and this will enhance productivity to the organisation. Safety may not yield financial results immediately but it improves competence and upscales self,” said Badmus.

He said the nation has lost a lot to avertable accidents due to the absence of healthcare-related matters where necessary. He said, “a nation that does not invest in safety will experience low productivity and lose lives if care is not taken. Health and safety should be embedded in our economy to prevent further loss of lives and property,”

Also, Imoleayo Kongi who made his contributions online from the United Kingdom said Hybrid Group certificated over 50,000 professionals to ensure safety is maintained globally.

In his opening remark, the Chief Executive Officer Dapo Omolade said the achievement was borne out of the passion to impact the society.

He admonished organisations to take safety as a priority in their day to day runnings as that will minimise the unforeseen, accidents, maimings and untimely death of workers.

He concluded that no job should be done without safety adding, “the present economic landscape of Nigeria requires all especially the government to focus on other areas of economic prosperity. We are hoping that at the end while celebrating our 19th year in business, we will also be able to contribute to the knowledge sharing in the economic prosperity in Nigeria, our dear country.” He added.

