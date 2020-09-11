Breaking News
Translate

SADTS: NDE engages 100 persons in Delta 

On 5:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Udu PDP welcomes Keston Okoro

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of its effort to create employment for the unemployed, the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has engaged 100 Deltans in its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, SADTS.

The scheme which is aimed at providing a more profitable farm income activities is also to promote environmental stewardship and enhance the quality of life for farmers and communities.

Also read: 774,000 Jobs: 20 man selection committee inaugurated in Taraba

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasir Mohammed Ladan, who declared the orientation and training exercise for the newly recruited trainees of SADTS open in Asaba, Wednesday, said the initiative was designed to give experiential training in crop production and livestock farming to unemployed persons.

Laden who was represented by NDE South-south Zonal Director, Eden Duke, said the programme was meant for states with comparative advantage geared towards enhancing food production and mass employment.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Mr Anthony Olu, disclosed that the training would take three months with four weeks of experiential training in both livestock and crops.

Olu said: “The remaining period will be used for the production exercise on the Adoptive Experiential Farm”, saying that the opportunity before them was to acquire skills that would help them become “self-employed, sustaining and reliant.”

Vanguard New

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!