SADTS: NDE engages 100 persons in Delta 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of its effort to create employment for the unemployed, the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has engaged 100 Deltans in its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, SADTS.

The scheme which is aimed at providing a more profitable farm income activities is also to promote environmental stewardship and enhance the quality of life for farmers and communities.

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasir Mohammed Ladan, who declared the orientation and training exercise for the newly recruited trainees of SADTS open in Asaba, Wednesday, said the initiative was designed to give experiential training in crop production and livestock farming to unemployed persons.

Laden who was represented by NDE South-south Zonal Director, Eden Duke, said the programme was meant for states with comparative advantage geared towards enhancing food production and mass employment.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Mr Anthony Olu, disclosed that the training would take three months with four weeks of experiential training in both livestock and crops.

Olu said: “The remaining period will be used for the production exercise on the Adoptive Experiential Farm”, saying that the opportunity before them was to acquire skills that would help them become “self-employed, sustaining and reliant.”

