S/KADUNA FRESH KILLINGS: They want to sabotage peace process, Miyetti Allah raises the alarm

…Names victims of latest attacks

…Over 200 natives propose way out of conflict

By Sam Eyoboka and Joseph Erunke

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has expressed disappointed over last Tuesday and Wednesday’s attacks in some parts of Southern Kaduna, saying the development were contrary to the spirit of the ongoing peace process in the area.

To this end, the organisation cautioned those it referred to as “criminal elements” to desist from their actions.

The Fulani cattle rearers’ organisation, which named those killed in the renewed attacks as Abdullahi Hassan; Yusuf Hassan and Abubakar Hassan, respectively, condemned the attack it termed “unprovoked”, by “those bent on sabotaging the peace processes in the area.”

MACBAN,in a statement by Bayero Zango, its Director, Media and Publicity in Kaduna State, also said the attacks resulted in the death of three cows while some Fulani pastoralists were chased away from their places of abode.

“All these attacks happened after the peace treaty was reached and signed by all the warring tribes of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap (Kataf) in a one -day summit on peace and reconciliation organized by the Paramount Traditional Ruler of the Chiefdom, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya on 22nd of August 2020,” it claimed.

According to MACBAN,”the most unfortunate thing about this incident is that the attacks were carried out at the same time the Agwatyap (Chief of Kataf) was holding a meeting with some Fulani representatives of those who fled the area during the crises of June 11th, 12th and 13th 2020 in the area.”

It went on: “The Hausa and Fulani communities remained calm and law abiding but to our greatest surprise,some of these suspected Atyap (Kataf) criminals refused to respect the agreement that was reached and continue with their unprovoked attacks on the unsuspecting and innocent Fulani herdsmen.

“We are appealing to the perpetrators of these attacks to, in the interest peace refrain from these breaches of the peace accord that was reached and respect their leaders and parents who are working day and night to restore peace, law and order in the area.

“We are also calling on the security agencies and Kaduna State Government to ensure that the perpetrators of these attacks are brought to the book and be punished accordingly. We are equally appealing to our Fulani pastoralists to continue living in peace and be reporting any suspicious movement they may see to security agencies, as well as give maximum cooperation in order to restore lasting peace in the area.”

Way out of conflict

Meanwhile, over 200 delegates drawn from the Christian community, Muslim community, traditional institutions, women and youths were represented at the 3-day Southern Kaduna Peace Summit which ended on Thursday. Hosted by the Secretary General of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure’s Throneroom Trust Ministry in Kafachan, about 140 kilometers from the state capital, Kaduna, some retired military officers from the five local governments of Sanga, Kachia, Kaura, Zangon Kataf and Jema’a mostly polarized in some of the most institutionalised structures such as housing areas specific to ethnic groups, Christian and Muslim Schools, ethnic or religious based markets wary of the incessant violent crises, attended the summit.

After engaging discussion, Summit participants identified incessant killings, kidnapping, cattle rustling and shielding of criminals as a major challenge.

“There is extreme poverty in the land arising from unemployment and limited opportunities. Farming on cattle routes, open grazing and grazing using minors. The issue of settler/indigene is also identified as a major concern to the effort of building peace in Southern Kaduna,” the communique said.

The participants also frowned at what they described as a gap in communication leading to mutual distrust and suspicion among the diverse communities just as they see the exclusion of women and youth in all formal peace processes, increase in Gender Based Violence and the plight of women and children in IDPs as very worrisome major challenges.

