Rotary trains members on fundraising

By Moses Nosike

Saddled with the responsibility of contributing to economic development, community empowerment, especially healthcare globally, the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, District 9110 and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, District 3150, recently concluded an online global awareness programme that enlightened its members on fund raising and global grants.

Following the intention of the club to improve human needs in any environment, Rotarians were, through the online programme, informed on ways to increase funds for the running of the club.

The online event, which featured A. G. Uday Pilani as a guest speaker, also had Bola Oyeboade, Rotary District 9110 Governor; the club secretary, Rocheet Abbi; global grant leader and Chief Convener, Vinod Kaurani, President, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic District 9110.

According to Kaurani, the essence of the programme was to empower members of the club to deepen their contribution to humanity, form a collaborative attitude and spirit among clubs members across the globe in order to achieve various projects in a particular country as stipulated.

“This,” he said, “is the only way we can remain focused to actualise our goals and objectives here and in the Diaspora.”

Kaurani said that though the club is young, it has successfully executed five project areas and we were able to achieve this based on the quality of human resources the club can boast with.

He said the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic would not relent in its effort to serve humanity, community and economic empowerment in the society.

He continued by saying that the club was able to achieve some feat, and is seriously moving forward because of passionate and experienced leaders behind the club.

His words: “Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic is happy to have such personalities like the immediate past President, who helped chartered the club, Dr. Sunit Deb Roy; the P.P. Sanjeev Tandon; Assistant Governor of District 9110 and DGSR of the club for their tremendous support in every ramification.

“Abbi, the current club secretary and global grant leader, deserves appreciation for his efforts too.”

On his part, Kaurani said the club is unique because “we are committed and we deliver our mandate, especially on healthcare, which has been our primary focus.”

