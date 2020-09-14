Rotary to donate 150 school bags, 500 dictionaries to Lagos pupils

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Amid talks of resumption of schools in Lagos state, the Rotary club of Surulere North-East has finalized plans of handing out school bags and dictionaries to public school pupils.

This was captured in the signature project for the 2020-21 rotary year, to be executed by the new leadership board of the club led by Rotarian Tosin Alfred-Kemepado, who was installed as president at an investiture ceremony at the weekend.

According to the projects lineup, no less than 150 primary school pupils in the vicinity will be getting one school bag each, while about 500 Junior secondary school students will get dictionaries.

The school bags pegged at N1,500 each are to cost a total of N225,000, while the dictionaries will cost N190,000 at N350 each.

Kemepado, who was taking over the position from Rotarian Giwa Abioye as the 18th president of the club, also listed the renovation of classrooms and the distribution of waste bins as well as deworming of primary school pupils, as part of the year’s projects in the education sector.

Sinking of boreholes, planting of trees and purchase of baby incubators are some other projects to be embarked on by the Kemepado-led board in its mission to serve humanity.

“I want to ask for your support as individuals gracing this occasion, by donating to the realization of our goals in this rotary year,” said Kemepado during her acceptance speech.

READ ALSO:

“At the end of the year, it is my dream and prayer that we will have transformed these possibilities and opportunities into stories of success.”

Also present at the occasion was the Chairman, a former District Governor, Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo; the chief launcher, PAG Samuel Ayetutu; the guest speaker, Mr. Abiodun Osinibosi; Mr. Adekunle Ogunlade alongside a host of other past presidents of the club, two new inductees and a few guests.

Meanwhile, primary and secondary schools in Lagos state are set to fully resume later this month following a long academic break that resulted from the lockdown measures of the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: