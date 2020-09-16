Rotary revamps Delta health, correctional centers

Kindly Share This Story:



By Emma Amaize

Rotary Club, Sapele Urban in Didtrict 9141 has renovated Amukpe.Health Centre and.Children Correctional Center at Gana-Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area in Delta.State .

Chairman, Sapele local government area, Mr Eugene Unoaghoan and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Asaba, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas, received the renovated building projects on behalf the state government.

Unoaghian, represented by Dr Kingsley Abeke, medical officer , health department of the council, said: “The Rotary Club International will always set the bar. Today, these are projects they have done to raise the bar. I am indeed grateful to them for these projects.”

“I am also grateful to them for the support we got from them during this Covid -19 / pandemic period. I want to thank them too for partnering with us in the journey against polio eradication. Remember that some weeks ago, Nigeria was certified polio free by the World Health Organisation.

“The Rotary Club was always at the front line with us throughout the struggle. I also want to thank them very much for this, while I use the opportunity to invite Nigerians to support Rotary work in Nigeria and here in Sapele in particular.l,” he asserted.

ALSO READ: African countries gear up for return to international football

Mrs Agas, who also commended the club, said: “Rotary is geared towards improving society. You have done a lot with what I have seen. The project is endouring. it focuses on disease prevention and treatment. If this place is preventable, it will help the society the more.”

It does not make sense bringing children here and at the end, they carry diseases back home. I call on spirited individuals and corporate organisations to help government in ensuring that the society is a better place,” she added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: