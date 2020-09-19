ROTARY Ovwian campaign to sustain zero Polio in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

ROTARY club of Ovwian, Udu local government area has appealed to residents of Delta state to observe measures in place that will continue to keep Nigeria at zero polio level

Speaking after erecting a sensitization bill board on keeping Nigeria Polio free at the head of Udu bridge in the local government, Assistant Governor Zone 8, district 9141, Rotarian Akinyemi Akinfaloye and the President of Rotary club, Ovwian, Rotarian Akatakpo Jonathan said the bill board was erected by the club to enhance sensitization on making Nigeria remain at zero polio level. They said with Nigeria at zero polio level Africa was polio free.

Continuing, they explained that the campaign was part of activities on Disease control and prevention campaign , one of the seven focus of the club.

The Ovwian president of the club, Rotarian Akatakpo, said they would partner with management of the Udu habour market /slaughter waterside to keep the slaughter environment clean .”Polio is zero in Africa and we will continue to take steps to maintain this. We will partner with the management of the Udu habour/slaughter waterside to keep the place clean as part of our Disease control and prevention programme. “, he said

Rotarian Akatakpo further enjoined residents of Ovwian to join the rotary club, saying it was a club for all.

Continuing, he said the impression in some quarters that the club was for the rich was wrong, stressing that as a service club it was for all category of Nigerians with a heart for humanitarian service.

