Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, partners move for community empowerment at investiture

In compliance with the FG policy on social distancing, the titans of Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic and partners will gather tomorrow to further agree how best to pursue the course of humanity in this investiture and service project launch of Rtn. Vinod Kaurani, president of the Club.

This will help the club deepen its effort for community development, promote environmental and economic growth etc.

RI President, Holger Knaack is on for the programme, Rtn. Moham Vaswani, Group Chairman, Tolaram Group is special guest of honour; AG. Rtn. Uday Pilani, Rotary club of Hyderabad Deccan District 3150) is guest speaker; DG Rtn. Bola Oyebade, Rotary District 9110 is chief guest; chairperson installation committee, PE Rtn. Mamta Deb Roy, and New Club Adviser, Sanjeev Tandon supporting the mission and vision of the club.

