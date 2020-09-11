Ronaldo: I have nothing to prove after scoring 101 goals

Kindly Share This Story:

Cristiano Ronaldo brought up a century of international strikes by finding the target at Sweden’s Friends Arena on Tuesday and insisted afterward he has “no point to prove”.

It was Ronaldo’s first appearance for his country in 2020, having sat out of last week’s 4-1 win over Croatia. That result had prompted suggestions Portugal might be better in the absence of their talisman, but he set the record straight on Tuesday.

Two goals – his 100th and 101st at international level – secured a 2-0 win at the same venue where he famously scored a hat-trick to get Portugal through to the 2014 World Cup.

The Juventus forward said afterward: “I didn’t follow the comments. It’s only an opinion. I knew I had left a mark at this stadium and I knew that, if I played, I would leave my mark again. I don’t care about provocations. What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch.”

On his milestone goal, Ronaldo said: “I am very happy. Firstly, because the team won, which was the goal we had. Then the 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy. Now the future is only for God. I feel good, I feel good for playing with these young players.”

