Rohr name six uncapped players for Ivory Coast, Tunisia friendlies

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles of Nigeria will feature six uncapped players, including Chidera Ejuke from CSKA Moscow and Genk striker Cyriel Dessers for next month’s friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Tunisia, football officials told AFP Monday.

Gernot Rohr’s side will face the Ivory Coast on October 9 and four days later take on Tunisia with both games to be played in Austria.

The other uncapped players called up are goalkeeper Matthew Yakubu, new Porto signing Zaidu Sanusi as well as midfielders Samson Tijani and Frank Onyeka, officials said.

Striker Dessers has opted to play for Nigeria ahead of Belgium, where he was born.

He was set to make his debut for Nigeria in March before the coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, goalkeeper Dele Alampasu and Portugal-based midfielder Mikel Agu have also earned a recall to the team.

Skipper Ahmed Musa will lead the likes of William Ekong, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen on the 23-man squad for the forthcoming friendlies.

The Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils/LAT), Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered/SLO), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam/NED)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes/SEP), Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista/POR), William Ekong (Udinese FC/ITA), Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC/ENG), Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07/GER), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Zaidu Sanusi (Porto/POR)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Frank Onyeka (Midtjylland/DEN), Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary/TUR), Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg/AUT)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr/KSA), Alex Iwobi (Everton/ENG), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/ITA), Moses Simon (Nantes/FRA), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC/SPA), Cyriel Dessers (Genk/BEL); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow/RUS)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: