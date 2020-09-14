Rivers local vigilante operatives in panic as cultists kill eight members

Kindly Share This Story:

…beg IGP to rescind on arms withdrawal

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

There is panic among operatives of the local vigilante groups in parts of Rivers State known as Onelga Security Planning and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, as cultists kill over eight of its members within a month.

The Rivers vigilante group, however, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to rescind on his decision to withdraw arms from local vigilante groups.

The Spokesman of OSPAC, Felix Nwaobakata, who spoke at Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, regretted that they have been living at the mercy of cultists who still have their guns and operating without caution.

Nwaobakata noted that since the order of arm withdrawal from vigilante groups was issued, over eight OSPAC personnel have been killed by hoodlums, adding that it was impossible for the outfit to fight criminals with bare hands.

ALSO READ: Pregnant woman killed in Ikorodu cult clash

He stressed that the lives of the people of the area were in serious danger if the order is not reversed, stating that the outfit has made enormous sacrifice the outfit in the state and in ONELGA.

He said: “From the day the order was announced, we have lost not less than 8 OSPAC members. Those hoodlums came out with their firearms because OSPAC is no longer with guns and killed our people one after the other.

“We cannot fight someone with AK47 with bare hands. Let us not forget the past in Rivers State when the area was tensed with those hoodlums. Without the help of OSPAC, the peace that we are we enjoying would not have been easy.

“The same OSPAC that is being humiliated today was the one that fought Don Wanny that let to his capture in Enugu. I am appealing to the IGP to please for the sake of our people and Rivers State to reconsider his decision.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: