RIVERS GUN BATTLE: How Boboski, kidnap kingpin, died during police parade

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A little over a year after Governor Nyesom Wike placed a N30 million bounty on suspected armed robber and kidnapper, Honest Diigbara, aka Boboski, has been killed from gunshot wounds sustained in a gun battle with men of the Rivers State Police Command and vigilantes in Korokoro, Tai Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Boboski died while being paraded at the Rivers State Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, along with his younger brother, said to be his driver, who was dead on arrival at the venue following their arrest.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, announced that Boboski was arrested early yesterday in an operation assisted by vigilantes in the Ogoni neighbourhood.

The CP said policemen and vigilantes, acting on a tip-off that Digbara and his alleged gang were in Korokoro, stormed the area and the suspects, on sighting them, opened fire on his men and, in the gun battle, his younger brother fell to the superior firepower, while Boboski sustained bullet wounds.

Boboski has been linked to many criminal activities recorded in the area.

After the shootout and subsequent arrest, he was paraded at the headquarters of the Command on Mosco Road, Port Harcourt. He later succumbed to the multiple gunshot injuries sustained during the shootout.

Mukan said, “On sighting the police, they engaged us and, in a return of fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while Boboski was arrested alive.

“Dastardly acts carried out by them include the kidnap of Barrister Emelogu, who was killed after collecting ransom, kidnap and killing of DCO, Afam, SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom.

“His other atrocities include the killing of a soldier and a personnel of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year, kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo over whom they collected ransom of N7million.”

Authorities of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, had, last year, denied that its personnel was killed by Boboski’s gang, even when community sources confirmed that military authorities were led to the decomposing body of the army officer said to have been buried alive for alleged breach of understanding with oil thieves in the area. Mukan also traced to Boboski the killing of two police officers attached to the Federal Highway. They were killed and their rifles taken at Botem. Governor Wike is yet to comment on the pledge of N30 million bounty for the capture of the suspect to the local security outfit, which assisted in Boboski’s arrest.

Vanguard

