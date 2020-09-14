Rights Group raises alarm over plot to quiz Mahdi Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

…who accuses Katsina Govt of squandering N52.6 billion

By ibrahim HassanWuyo

Rights group in Kaduna has raised alarm over the safety of anti-corruption crusader and Chairman of Dialogue Group Limited, Alhaji Mahdi Shehu.

The group alleged he was being “unnecessarily interrogated since he accused the Katsina State Government of alleged complicity in its handling of N52.6 billion.”

They said that he would be summoned to Abuja on Monday by a security agency ,for reasons yet unknown.

Alhaji Mahdi Shehu, had in a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),alleged that the Katsina State Government squandered N52.6 billion in the last five years from the state’s security escrow account, among others.

However, spokesman of the right group, Mamuda Inuwa said that the Kaduna-based businessman has been under constant harassment since he made the allegations, which negated his fundamental rights.

He therefore, advised the concerned authorities to investigate the matter between Mahdi and the state government dispassionately, with a view to making government accountable to the people, rather than chasing Mahdi who might’ve acted the role of a whistle blower.

“They have invited Mahdi Shehu to Abuja tomorrow Monday. Remember that in the past 3 months Mahdi have released undisputable official records from Katsina state cataloging multi billion naira theft and fraud relating to security spending in the midst of daily escalating banditry attacks on defence less villages especially in 8 local government councils of the state that share border with Kaduna and Zamfara states.”

“Stay for more updates. A case of government itself fighting those reporting high profile corruption cases. A government whose cardinal point of agenda is to fight against corruption,’ he alleged.

Vanguard

