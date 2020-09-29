Reyenieju commends Buhari over inclusion of Warri ports in presidential directive

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Member of the Federal House of Representatives who once represented the Warri Federal Constituency, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has commended President Muhammudu Buhari on the inauguration of the 326 kilometer Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line more than 30 years after it was conceptualized,noting that it is an achievement of invaluable proportion that has the potentials of transforming the Niger Delta region in different ramifications.

Reyenieju also thanking the president for his directive to the Federal Ministry of Transportation to link all the nation’s ports of origin and destination – Apapa, Tin Can, Warri, Onne, Calabar Ports- to the rail network to significantly improve overall transportation and economic capacities.

READ ALSO World Heart Day: NHF warns against consumption of unwholesome vegetable oil

The former law maker calls on the Minister of Transportation Mr. Rotimi Ameachi to please include Koko Port, Koko in Delta State among the seaports to be linked.

”Liniking Koko Port which is the nearest seaport to Abuja, will go a long way to drastically reduce the high costs of freight that importers in the Northern parts of the country currently experience. This will be in addition to much economic opportunities that will be created both in Edo and Delta States moreso that Koko share boundary with Edo State” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: