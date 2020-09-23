Review of Aroloye Samuel Ayomide Aka Koloflow Sleeper Mixtape

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian music star, Aroloye Samuel Ayomide famlusly known as Koloflow has released his anticipated mixtape entitled ‘SLEEPER’, describing it as soul lifting and one that have big influence on his fans.

Koloflow who is currently topping music charts described himself as the breath of fresh air in the music industry and assured his fans of new tunes and visuals before the end of the year.

Speaking on his new project, the (400level) student of the Computer Science department in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, who and from the royal family of Idanre kingdom said he develped interest in singing and began his music career at a very tender age.

He described himself as a rapper, pop artiste and songwriter with a touch of class.

“This is his first official mixtape which comprises of six tracks, including a bonus hit which was all written by me”.

When speaking about the first single *AFROVIBE*, he says The Afrovibe is a new dimension to show the new sound, newness I’d Koloflow from what people used to know him as. According to Koloflow, AfroVibe is more like a genre to him – vibing with no stress.

Speaking on *SWEET POTATOE, another track on the mixtape, he says the song is all about being emotionally attached to a girl.

Also Speaking about the third track, *LUDO* he says

READ ALSO:

This song was inspired by WandeCoal and it really brought out the sound in Koloflow. About *Slow Mo* , he says Just like an anthem for every single soul out there on the street chasing their dreams even when they should sleep, so is this song. Speaking about *MAMACITA* he says From the beginning to the end of this particular is a spectacular view of attributing a young, beautiful, and well-nurtured lady with what a man wants.

It entails the summary of love and passion for oneself towards another. Speaking on *ENITAN* he says Just like the saying, what a boy sees while standing on an Iroko tree, an elder can see more even while sitting on the ground. This track is a story behind the song. Enitan was written in 2015 and was recorded in 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: