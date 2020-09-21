Revealed: How Army Commander Colonel Bako was killed by Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian Army, Monday revealed how Col DC Bako, commander of 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, was killed in an ambush on Sunday.

Ado Isa, the spokesman of the Nigeria Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, said Bako led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020.

Explaining further, he said, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

Colonel Bako, according to Isa, was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

He was reportedly recuperating well after a successful operation at the hospital. He said “his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest, Amen.”

Read the full statement as obtained by Premium Times below:

“Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako.

“It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020.

“Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

“Sadly however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

“The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest, Amen.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and indeed well meaning Nigerians hereby express his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family. We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the motherland.

“May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our father land.”

