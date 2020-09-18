REVEALED: Everton signed James Rodriguez for free from Madrid

Kindly Share This Story:

Everton paid no transfer fee for James Rodriguez, a startling coup that has been revealed by Argentine club Banfield.

The Merseyside outfit pulled off the shock signing of the Real Madrid forward this summer, signing a two-year deal at Goodison Park. It had been thought that Everton had paid as much as £20million to land the Colombia international, but it has now been claimed this is not the case.

According to Marca, a statement made by Banfield insisted that there was no fee involved at all.

Banfield, who sold Rodriguez to Porto in 2010, were due a small percentage of the sell-on fee and chased up the details of the deal to find out what they would be entitled to.

However, the club treasurer Ignacio Urquiza said: ‘Unfortunately for the pass of James Rodríguez from Real Madrid to Everton, Banfield does not correspond to money.

‘The transaction was made without cost as if it were a free player. The pertinent consultations have already been made to the two clubs involved and to the corresponding organisations.

‘In all cases, they confirmed to us that the club will not receive money as a solidarity mechanism.’

Rodriguez impressed for Everton on his debut against Tottenham as they won their Premier League opener 1-0, and the star of the 2014 World Cup could now prove to be a phenomenal bargain if he is able to reproduce that form on Merseyside.

