Resumption: Rotary to donate 150 school bags, 500 dictionaries to Lagos pupils

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Amid talks of resumption of schools in Lagos state, the Rotary Club of Surulere North-East has finalized plans of handing out school bags and dictionaries to public school pupils.

This was captured in the signature project for the 2020-21 rotary year, to be executed by the new leadership board of the club led by Rotarian Tosin Alfred-Kemepado, who was installed as president at an investiture ceremony at the weekend.

According to the projected lineup, no less than 150 primary school pupils in the vicinity will be getting one school bag each. The schoolbags pegged at N1,500 each are to cost a total of N225,000, while the dictionaries will cost N190,000 at N350 each.

Kemepado, who was taking over the position from Rotarian Giwa Abioye as the 18th president of the club, also listed the renovation of classrooms and the distribution of waste bins as well as de-worming of primary school pupils, as part of the year’s projects in the education sector.

The sinking of boreholes, planting trees, and the purchase of baby incubators are some other projects to be embarked on by the Kemepado-led board in its mission to serve humanity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: