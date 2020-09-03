Resumption of international flights: FG denies Lufthansa, KLM, Air France, Etihad, others entry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Some international airlines were yesterday denied entry into Nigeria when international flights finally resume on Saturday, September 5th.

The list of the airlines denied entry and those given approval to operate into the country was released yesterday in Abuja by the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika

According to Sirika, some of the international airlines denied flight approval include, Air France, KLM, Etihad, Rwandair, Lufthansa, TAAG Angola Airlines and others.

He, however, said some airlines were denied approval because international flights were yet to resume in their countries. The two affected airlines are Cape Verde and South African airlines.

The airlines gave licence to operate include: ” British Airways, Delta Airline, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egyptair, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky, Africa World Airways (AWA), Air Cote-d’Ivoire, Kenya Airways, Emirate, and Turkish airlines”.

The Minister also warned that the approved airlines are expected to operate within COVID-19 protocols. Sirika also issued further guidelines for arriving and departing international passengers.

Recall the country’s international airports had been closed to international flights since March due to the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus.

The resumption of international flights had once been postponed before the September date was agreed upon

