Restrictions on bars, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs remain — Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State government has said restrictions placed on operations of bars, restaurants, nightclubs, lounges and cinemas in the state have not been lifted, despite relaxation of the curfew to four hours (12a.m. to 4a.m.) by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement released on Thursday in the wake of the relaxation of restrictions announced by the Federal Government during the Task Force briefing.

According to Omotoso, “the owners of hospitality establishments are warned to restrict their operations to 50% of their occupancy rate, as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

ALSO READ:

“This is in addition to observing the guidelines on physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water or using of hand sanitisers.

“Events centre operators are also to ensure that participants at any event in their premises do not exceed 50% capacity of the design of their halls, while strict compliance with the two-metre spacing between seats must be strictly enforced.

“The monitoring and compliance teams from the Lagos State Special Task Force will step up enforcement to ensure that entertainment and event centres do not violate COVID-19 regulations.

“Non-compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19 will attract maximum sanctions in accordance with the law.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: