Residents take cover as gunmen shoot, kidnap in Kaduna communities

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Sporadic shooting by gunmen in Karji on the outskirt of Kaduna made residents to scamper and take cover, a community leader has said.

Many have reportedly indicated willingness to relocate since men of the underworld heightened their nefarious activities in the suburbs.

For now, eight people in the community were abducted between Wednesday and Thursday as the gunmen demanded N24 million ransom.

Later on Friday night , two people were takeb away in the same locality.

“The armed bandits stormed Karji, along Yakowa Way, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state on Wednesday where they abducted eight people demanding for N10 million ransom for one of the victims and N2 million ransom each for the remaining seven abductees,” a resident told journalists.

“The kidnappers struck again Friday night at about 10pm shooting sporadically as they ransacked houses following which they picked two people and escaped before security agents could arrive to save the victims.”

