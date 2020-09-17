Rep warns Youths against selfish politics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

Youth must embrace honesty and selflessness in politics, Rep. Ossai Ossai (PDP-Delta), advised on Thursday.

The lawmaker gave the advice to the National Political Equity Movement (NPEM), a youth group, in Abuja on the ocassion on the International Day of Democracy.

He admonished them to embrace the culture of honesty and selflessness in their quest to join partisan politics.

“If you want to play politics you must be selfless to be able to protect your people and must also purge your heart from any misconduct that could derail your vision,” he said.youths

He urged them to be truthful and sincere in their engagements, as according to him that would earn them the trust of the people.

Ossai stated that there was need for the members to be courageous with high level of integrity, stressing that he would do everything within his powers to ensure the success of NPEM.

According to him, what you are pursuing is a positive ideal because without equity there cannot be justice and there cannot be participatory democracy.

The lawmaker stated that the NPEM’s struggle was “genuine”, as he urged “the members to pursue the equality of all Nigerians irrespective of geo-political zone”.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr Laz Eze, said there was “need for the youth to be part of the process that would ensure political equity and good governance in the country.

He lauded Ossai for the sacrifice he made to be part of those who enthroned democracy in the country”.

According to him, “Ossai has been a leader from his secondary school and has since made sacrifices and demonstrated selflessness in the struggle for democracy”.

Eze said that “the sacrifices made by Ossai served as encouragement for NPEM members”.

He urged Ossai to “Continue to push for equity for the youth, women and people living with disability and for the presidential seat for the 2023 to be zoned to the South East”.

Eze also urged all stakeholders to support the move for South East to produce the next president of the country.

