Rep salutes Warri South LGA boss at 40

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council in Delta State, Hon. Michael Tidi, as he marks his 40th birthday anniversary yesterday in warri.

Ereyitomi in congratulatory massage described Hon Tidi as vibrant and visionary person who has distinguished himself in life and for being able to run the affairs of the council effectively as chairman speaks volume of him.

READ ALSO I left because Liverpool did not match my ambitions ― Fernando Torres

The lawmaker said Dr. Tidi has shown that educating the youths means development and quality prowess to display continuously, he urged him to be more focused and determined to carry out grass rooted programmes to better the lives of the people as chairman of cosmopolitan council’s in Delta state.

Ereyitomi the Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC felicitated with workers of Warri South prayed for longevity for Hon Tidi as he marks and triumphantly walk into the milestone of forty in a special International Day of Democracy, noting that his birthday is unique.

Kindly Share This Story: