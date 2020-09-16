Breaking News
Translate

Rep salutes Warri South LGA boss at 40

On 6:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council  in Delta State, Hon. Michael Tidi, as he marks his 40th birthday anniversary yesterday in warri.

Ereyitomi  in congratulatory massage described Hon Tidi as vibrant and visionary person who has distinguished himself in life and for being able to run the affairs of the council effectively as chairman speaks volume of him.

READ ALSOI left because Liverpool did not match my ambitions ― Fernando Torres

The lawmaker said Dr. Tidi has shown that educating the youths means development and quality prowess to display continuously, he urged him to be more focused and determined to carry out grass rooted programmes to better the lives of the people as chairman of cosmopolitan council’s in Delta state.

Ereyitomi the  Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC felicitated with workers of Warri South prayed for longevity for Hon Tidi as he marks and triumphantly walk into the  milestone of forty in a special International Day of Democracy, noting that his birthday is  unique.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!