Rep Olododo charges political office holders to deliver dividends of democracy

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG) under former Governor Abubakar Bukola Saraki and now lawmaker representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency of at the National Assembly, Hon. Abdulganiyu Saka Cook Olododo has charged both elective and political office holders in the country to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorates that voted them into office in order to justify the confidence that was reposed in them.

He said this among others, could best be done by being agents of economic prosperity through the empowerment of skills acquisitions to the electorate in their various chosen careers rather than doling out peanuts to them.

Olododo said that such steps would provide opportunities for them to be agents of wealth creation and thereby reduce poverty in the country rather than creating political thugs and prostitutes in Nigeria politics.

Hon. Olododo stated this in Ilorin during the distribution of various empowerment skills materials worth millions of naira to 600 women in his constituency that have been trained in various fields of endeavours by the management of the Agricultural Rural and Management Training Institute, Ilorin, (ARMTI).

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Bashir Omalaja Bolarinwa and members of his executives were also in attendance.

The lucky beneficiaries were trained in fashion designing, catering services and make-up outlook and they were provided with their working tools with an additional sum of N10,000 each as “Pocket money” for them to take off their businesses.

The lawmaker who said that what he knows doing best is playing politics that would be beneficial to his people because of his experience as council chairman, SSG, Chief of Staff and now a member of House of Representatives said the essence of democracy is about effectively giving back to the people so that everybody can be happy.

Olododo also said that the empowerment gestures would go round adding that, those who didn’t benefit including men would form parts of the next empowerment scheme he has planned.

He said, “it is disturbing that most of our people at various levels of representations and offices do dole out peanuts to the people that elected them as a form of dividends of democracy to them instead of creating avenues on how to teach them how to fish through skills acquisition on their chosen career.

“This is the reason we have many young men involved in thuggery and prostitution in politics. When we teach people how to fish and they are gainfully employed, no one in politics would have time for thuggery and prostitution. They would be busy making money to take care of themselves and their families, so when our money bag politicians invite them for dirty jobs, they won’t answer them.

“The people that voted us to power deserve better attention, such as teaching them how to fish, empowering them to be gainfully employed.

“This avenue would give them the chance to gain more exposures on their career having been given working tools to work with and this will help them to be agents of wealth creation and thereby boosting their economic activities.

“I want to say that, this informed my decision to empower the 600 beneficiaries of my constituency with skills acquisitions on their various businesses like fashion designers, catering services and Make-up outlook and picked ARMTI to train these people on their various businesses and equipped them with their working tools.

“This is just the beginning of the empowerment, more are still coming before the end of this month and those that are not benefiting from this one would surely be considered in the next scheme so as to bring new lease of life to them and to reduce poverty in the society”.

The former SSG added that ” politics is about adding values to the people and this is what I know how to do. I have passed through all levels of leadership in politics, from council chairman, commissioner, Chief of Staff and SSG, I know what my people need and I will continue to be doing it so as to accelerate the socio-economic development of the constituency and the state in general”.

He, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to make use of the empowerment to contribute their quota towards the economic growth of the constituency and the state in general.

In his remark at the event, the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa lauded the lawmaker for always rinsing to the needs of his constituency through various programmes he had been embarking on since his election into the national assembly.

He said that “Hon. Olododo is the only federal lawmaker in Kwara state that has identified with the people in terms of delivery of dividends of democracy since his election into the national assembly and this has continued to give the party a good image in the state.

Bolarinwa advised other lawmakers in the state to emulate this feat said that, the four years would soon come to an end and they would give an account of their representations to the people that elected them.

The chairman, therefore, used the occasion to call on the beneficiaries of the empowerment to make use of the chance and used it to boost their economic development so as to accelerate the economic prosperity of the state.

